031823 - workforce postion .JPG
Buy Now

From left to right: County extension coordinator Shane Harris, outreach administrator Dawn Smith, county commissioners John McKelvey, Steve Robinson, Emma Jean Thweatt and T.C. Coley. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Tallapoosa County is now home to a unique job after Monday’s county commission meeting. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you