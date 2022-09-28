A collision between an Alabama Department of Transportation tractor and a dump truck left no injuries Wednesday afternoon. The tractor and bushog were traveling west on Highway 22 just east of Daviston near the Tallapoosa and Chambers county line when the dump truck came up on the slow moving tractor. Signs alerting drivers of mowers on the right of way were up for several miles in each direction.

Daviston Accident
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

