A collision between an Alabama Department of Transportation tractor and a dump truck left no injuries Wednesday afternoon. The tractor and bushog were traveling west on Highway 22 just east of Daviston near the Tallapoosa and Chambers county line when the dump truck came up on the slow moving tractor. Signs alerting drivers of mowers on the right of way were up for several miles in each direction.
A collision between an Alabama Department of Transportation tractor and a dump truck left no injuries Wednesday afternoon. The tractor and bushog were traveling west on Highway 22 just east of Daviston near the Tallapoosa and Chambers county line when the dump truck came up on the slow moving tractor. Signs alerting drivers of mowers on the right of way were up for several miles in each direction.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY AND TOMORROW...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA...
* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and breezy
conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
&&
