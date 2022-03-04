BIS, a data-processing technology company, has opened a new office in Alexander City's Lake Martin Innovation Center where one of its teams will be based.
Oklahoma City-based BIS is the company behind Grooper, an automation software that helps companies cut down on manual data entry. On Tuesday, BIS announced the move of its strategic alliances team, which works with partners that distribute the technology, to Alexander City. Until now, the small Alabama-based team had been entirely remote since the pandemic.
The Lake Martin area has seen several investments in recent months, most recently, Cushion Source and Malibu Boats, but so far most major investment has been industrial or retail. Lake Martin Innovation Center, however, a co-working space operated by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, was founded in 2017 to attract more white-collar professionals as well as start-ups and entrepreneurs.
Jason McManus, BIS vice president of strategic alliances, said he and his wife recently moved from Oak Mountain to their Lake Martin vacation home full-time, hence the decision to set up shop at the innovation center.
"We probably wouldn't have done this four or five years ago," he said. "We had a lot of conveniences [in Oak Mountain] and would have been a little averse a couple years ago to move to the area."
But recent additions to the area, such as Scooter's Coffee, Chick-Fil-A and Castellucio Fine Italian Dining, have made the area more attractive, McManus said. In a BIS press release Tuesday, McManus described Alex City as an "exciting area of the southeast that many from across the country are just discovering."
BIS, founded in 1986 as Business Imaging Systems, has since evolved its product offering from scanning to document-processing.
"What our technology does is try to eliminate manual data entry as much as possible," BIS spokesperson Brad Blood said. "The more information and data people have, the more that this is very valuable to them because a lot of the traditional means of inputting data into business information systems is very time-consuming and very expensive."
