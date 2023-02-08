It may be during a reunion or perhaps at a family event, but odds are “Can't Get Enough” by Tamia will come on over the speakers.
While many flock to the dance floor, Raven Tolbert, owner of Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, said this shuffle is a little more challenging than something like the Cupid Shuffle.
Valentine’s dance class
“A lot of people are like ‘I really want to know how to do this shuffle’ and it’s a love song really. I thought, what better time to do it than Valentine’s,” she said.
The “Tamia Shuffle” class will be hosted from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. It costs $10 per person and all ages are welcome.
“This is not a competition type thing,” Tolbert said. “Nobody's looking at anybody and judging them. We’re just having fun.”
The shuffle class is also an opportunity for people to get to know her teaching style and come to their new location at 220 N. Broadnax St. in Dadeville. Those who come to the “Tamia Shuffle” class will also receive 50 percent off their first Zumba class.
Tolbert explained Zumba is a one-hour dance-based fitness class with multiple variations like reggaeton. She said the Zumba classes will likely begin at the end of February or beginning of March with the class schedule still in the works.
Disney World trip fundraiser
However, the “Tamia Shuffle” and Zumba are not the only things happening at Mahogany Masterpiece. Last Saturday, it hosted a fundraiser for the dance class’s Disney World trip.
Tolbert explained this upcoming June the dance teams will be performing in a Disney World parade. She said there are two days of parades. The first day the younger dancers will perform and then the second day the older dancers will perform.
“They send us the choreography, so everybody knows it. I actually just got it this week and I'm very excited to teach it,” Tolbert said. “The third day we actually get to do our own choreography on the Walt Disney World Stage in Epcot.”
On top of that, the week the dance studio is there is celebrity week, which means some of the Dancing with the Stars contestants will be there. Before the Mahogany Masterpiece group leaves, the students will get to attend a gala with the Dancing with the Stars celebrities and other dance studios.
While the fundraising event is over, checks can still be donated and made out to Mahogany Masterpiece in support of their trip.
In addition to the dance studio, Tolbert is launching a new business called “Masterpiece Events.” Booking is available this month for Fridays and Saturdays, and individuals can call Tolbert at 256-835-0380 for more information.