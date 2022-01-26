Daily COVID-19 update
Buy Now

File / The Outlook

Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 34.5 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 942 new cases (through Monday)
  • Average daily caseload — 135 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 38.9 percent increase

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 46.6 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 261 new cases (through Monday)
  • Average daily caseload — 37 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 47.5 percent increase

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 46.9 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,306 new cases (through Monday)
  • Average daily caseload — 187 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 17.7 percent increase

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 42.9 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,946 as of Jan. 25

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Recommended for you