Daily COVID-19 update: Wednesday, Jan. 26
TPI Staff
Jan 26, 2022

Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County
Positivity rate — 34.5 percent
Seven-day caseload — 942 new cases (through Monday)
Average daily caseload — 135 new cases per day
Week-on-week change — 38.9 percent increase

Coosa County
Positivity rate — 46.6 percent
Seven-day caseload — 261 new cases (through Monday)
Average daily caseload — 37 new cases per day
Week-on-week change — 47.5 percent increase

Elmore County
Positivity rate — 46.9 percent
Seven-day caseload — 1,306 new cases (through Monday)
Average daily caseload — 187 new cases per day
Week-on-week change — 17.7 percent increase

Alabama
Positivity rate — 42.9 percent
Hospitalizations — 2,946 as of Jan. 25

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)