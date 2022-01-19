featured Daily COVID-19 update: Wednesday, Jan. 19 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 29.8 percentSeven-day caseload — 718 new cases (through Sunday)Average daily caseload — 103 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 0.6 percent increaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 50.4 percentSeven-day caseload — 186 new cases (through Sunday)Average daily caseload — 27 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 15.5 percent increaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 46.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 944 new cases (through Saturday)Average daily caseload — 135 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 2.6 percent decreaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 44.4 percentHospitalizations — 2,566 as of Jan. 18Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 63° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 52% Feels Like: 63° Heat Index: 63° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 63° UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 06:45:25 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Dew Point: 45° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow Cloudy. Periods of rain early. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back