Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 29.8 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 718 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 103 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 0.6 percent increase

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 50.4 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 186 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 27 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 15.5 percent increase

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 46.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 944 new cases (through Saturday)
  • Average daily caseload — 135 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 2.6 percent decrease

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 44.4 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,566 as of Jan. 18

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

