Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 32.4 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 995 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 142 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 55.2 percent increase

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 56.3 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 276 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 39 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 73.6 percent increase

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 42.1 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,308 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 187 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 21.6 percent increase

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 44.4 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,867 as of Jan. 24

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

