Daily COVID-19 update: Tuesday, Jan. 25
TPI Staff
Jan 25, 2022

Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County
Positivity rate — 32.4 percent
Seven-day caseload — 995 new cases (through Sunday)
Average daily caseload — 142 new cases per day
Week-on-week change — 55.2 percent increase

Coosa County
Positivity rate — 56.3 percent
Seven-day caseload — 276 new cases (through Sunday)
Average daily caseload — 39 new cases per day
Week-on-week change — 73.6 percent increase

Elmore County
Positivity rate — 42.1 percent
Seven-day caseload — 1,308 new cases (through Sunday)
Average daily caseload — 187 new cases per day
Week-on-week change — 21.6 percent increase

Alabama
Positivity rate — 44.4 percent
Hospitalizations — 2,867 as of Jan. 24

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)