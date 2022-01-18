Daily COVID-19 update
Buy Now

File / The Outlook

Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 29.3 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 654 new cases (through Saturday)
  • Average daily caseload — 93 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 9.4 percent decrease

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 49.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 169 new cases (through Saturday)
  • Average daily caseload — 24 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — seven percent increase

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 47.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 843 new cases (through Saturday)
  • Average daily caseload — 120 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 8.1 percent decrease

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 43.6 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,404 as of Jan. 17

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Recommended for you