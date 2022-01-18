featured Daily COVID-19 update: Tuesday, Jan. 18 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 18, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 29.3 percentSeven-day caseload — 654 new cases (through Saturday)Average daily caseload — 93 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 9.4 percent decreaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 49.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 169 new cases (through Saturday)Average daily caseload — 24 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — seven percent increaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 47.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 843 new cases (through Saturday)Average daily caseload — 120 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 8.1 percent decreaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 43.6 percentHospitalizations — 2,404 as of Jan. 17Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 51° Humidity: 51% Feels Like: 51° Heat Index: 51° Wind: 3 mph Wind Chill: 51° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:45:45 AM Sunset: 05:03:01 PM Dew Point: 34° Visibility: 10 mi Today Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly to mostly cloudy. High 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back