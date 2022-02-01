Daily COVID-19 update
Buy Now

File / The Outlook

Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 21 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 530 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 76 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 46.7 percent decrease

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 46.6 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 156 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 22 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change —  43.5 percent decrease

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 39.1 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,481 new cases (through Sunday)
  • Average daily caseload — 211 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 13.2 percent increase

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 35.4 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,805 as of Jan. 31

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Recommended for you