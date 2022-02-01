featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Tuesday, Feb. 1 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Feb 1, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 21 percentSeven-day caseload — 530 new cases (through Sunday)Average daily caseload — 76 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 46.7 percent decreaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 46.6 percentSeven-day caseload — 156 new cases (through Sunday)Average daily caseload — 22 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 43.5 percent decrease Elmore CountyPositivity rate — 39.1 percentSeven-day caseload — 1,481 new cases (through Sunday)Average daily caseload — 211 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 13.2 percent increaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 35.4 percentHospitalizations — 2,805 as of Jan. 31Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 54° Humidity: 47% Feels Like: 54° Heat Index: 54° Wind: 3 mph Wind Chill: 54° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:38:42 AM Sunset: 05:16:28 PM Dew Point: 34° Visibility: 10 mi Today Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll What sort of businesses would you most like to see come to Alexander City? You voted: Retail Recreation Food Vote View Results Back