Daily COVID-19 update
File / The Outlook

Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 30.1 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 916 new cases (through Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 131 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 19.4 percent increase

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 54.3 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 251 new cases (through Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 36 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 26.1 percent increase

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 42.5 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,344 new cases (through Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 192 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 23.9 percent increase

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 41.2 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,922 as of Jan. 26

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

