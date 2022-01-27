featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Thursday, Jan. 27 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa County Positivity rate — 30.1 percentSeven-day caseload — 916 new cases (through Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 131 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 19.4 percent increaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 54.3 percentSeven-day caseload — 251 new cases (through Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 36 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 26.1 percent increaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 42.5 percentSeven-day caseload — 1,344 new cases (through Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 192 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 23.9 percent increaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 41.2 percentHospitalizations — 2,922 as of Jan. 26Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 58° Humidity: 32% Feels Like: 58° Heat Index: 58° Wind: 5 mph Wind Chill: 58° UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 06:41:56 AM Sunset: 05:11:43 PM Dew Point: 28° Visibility: 10 mi Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll What sort of businesses would you most like to see come to Alexander City? You voted: Retail Recreation Food Vote View Results Back