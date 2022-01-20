featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Thursday Jan. 20 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 29.1 percentSeven-day caseload — 630 new cases (through Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 90 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 12.5 percent decreaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 47.1 percentSeven-day caseload — 161 new cases (through Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 23 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — three percent decreaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 46.9 percentSeven-day caseload — 846 new cases (through TuesdayAverage daily caseload — 121 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 18.6 percent decreaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 45.3 percentHospitalizations — 2,635 as of Jan. 19Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 34° Cloudy Humidity: 90% Feels Like: 25° Heat Index: 34° Wind: 14 mph Wind Chill: 25° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:45:05 AM Sunset: 05:04:55 PM Dew Point: 31° Visibility: 10 mi Today Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Cloudy. High 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back