Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 29.1 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 630 new cases (through Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 90 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 12.5 percent decrease

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 47.1 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 161 new cases (through Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 23 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — three percent decrease

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 46.9 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 846 new cases (through Tuesday
  • Average daily caseload — 121 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 18.6 percent decrease

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 45.3 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,635 as of Jan. 19

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

