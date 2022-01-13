featured Daily COVID-19 update: Thursday, Jan. 13 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 23.5 percentSeven-day caseload — 720 new cases (as of Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 120 new cases per day (as of Tuesday)Current one-day record — 161 new cases on Jan. 3Coosa CountyPositivity rate — 39 percentSeven-day caseload — 166 new cases (as Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 24 new cases per day (as of Tuesday)Current one-day record — 44 new cases on Jan. 4Elmore CountyPositivity rate — 38 percentSeven-day caseload — 1,039 new cases (as of Tuesday)Average daily caseload — 148 new cases per day (as of Tuesday)Current one-day record — 251 on Aug. 11AlabamaPositivity rate — 41.1 percentHospitalizations — 2,043 as of Jan. 12Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 49° Humidity: 56% Feels Like: 49° Heat Index: 49° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 49° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:46:55 AM Sunset: 04:58:21 PM Dew Point: 34° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back