Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 23.5 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 720 new cases (as of Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 120 new cases per day (as of Tuesday)
  • Current one-day record — 161 new cases on Jan. 3

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 39 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 166 new cases (as Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 24 new cases per day (as of Tuesday)
  • Current one-day record — 44 new cases on Jan. 4

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 38 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,039 new cases (as of Tuesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 148 new cases per day (as of Tuesday)
  • Current one-day record — 251 on Aug. 11

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 41.1 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,043 as of Jan. 12

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

