Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 29.9 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 708 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 101 new cases per day
  • Current one-day record — 166 new cases on Jan. 18, 2022

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 44.1 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 185 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 26 new cases per day
  • Current one-day record — 51 new cases on Jan. 4, 2022

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 48.6 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 956 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 137 new cases per day
  • Current one-day record — 251 new cases on Aug. 11, 2021

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 44.4 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,710 as of Jan. 23

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

