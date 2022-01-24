featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Monday, Jan. 24 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 24, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 29.9 percentSeven-day caseload — 708 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 101 new cases per dayCurrent one-day record — 166 new cases on Jan. 18, 2022Coosa CountyPositivity rate — 44.1 percentSeven-day caseload — 185 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 26 new cases per dayCurrent one-day record — 51 new cases on Jan. 4, 2022Elmore CountyPositivity rate — 48.6 percentSeven-day caseload — 956 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 137 new cases per dayCurrent one-day record — 251 new cases on Aug. 11, 2021AlabamaPositivity rate — 44.4 percentHospitalizations — 2,710 as of Jan. 23Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 50° Humidity: 52% Feels Like: 50° Heat Index: 50° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 50° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:43:23 AM Sunset: 05:08:46 PM Dew Point: 34° Visibility: 10 mi Today Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should local school systems go virtual until COVID-19 cases lower? You voted: yes no Vote View Results Back