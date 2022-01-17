featured Daily COVID-19 update: Monday, Jan. 17 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 23 percentSeven-day caseload — 423 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 60 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 38.3 percent decreaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 38.5 percentSeven-day caseload — 85 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 12 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 49.7 percent decreaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 40 percentSeven-day caseload — 649 new cases (through Friday)Average daily caseload — 92 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 30.9 percent decreaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 42.6 percentHospitalizations — 2,267 as of Jan. 16Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 40° Cloudy Humidity: 70% Feels Like: 34° Heat Index: 40° Wind: 8 mph Wind Chill: 34° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:46:01 AM Sunset: 05:02:06 PM Dew Point: 31° Visibility: 10 mi Today Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back