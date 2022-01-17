Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 23 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 423 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 60 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 38.3 percent decrease

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 38.5 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 85 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 12 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 49.7 percent decrease

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 40 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 649 new cases (through Friday)
  • Average daily caseload — 92 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 30.9 percent decrease

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 42.6 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,267 as of Jan. 16

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

