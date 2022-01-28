Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 31.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 712 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 102 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 14.2 percent decrease

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 55 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 201 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 28 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change —  9.5 percent decrease

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 42.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,121 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 160 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 1.5 percent decrease

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 39.8 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,871 as of Jan. 27

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

