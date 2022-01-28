featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Friday, Jan. 28 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 28, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa County Positivity rate — 31.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 712 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 102 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 14.2 percent decreaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 55 percentSeven-day caseload — 201 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 28 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 9.5 percent decreaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 42.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 1,121 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 160 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 1.5 percent decreaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 39.8 percentHospitalizations — 2,871 as of Jan. 27Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 46° Humidity: 45% Feels Like: 41° Heat Index: 46° Wind: 10 mph Wind Chill: 41° UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 06:41:16 AM Sunset: 05:12:36 PM Dew Point: 26° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll What sort of businesses would you most like to see come to Alexander City? You voted: Retail Recreation Food Vote View Results Back