Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 28.4 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 724 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 103 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 3.4 percent increase

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 47.4 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 193 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 28 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 18.4 percent increase

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 48.9 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 874 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 125 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 17.5 percent decrease

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 46.3 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,703 as of Jan. 20

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

