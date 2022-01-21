featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Friday, Jan. 21 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 21, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 28.4 percentSeven-day caseload — 724 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 103 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 3.4 percent increaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 47.4 percentSeven-day caseload — 193 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 28 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 18.4 percent increaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 48.9 percentSeven-day caseload — 874 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 125 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 17.5 percent decreaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 46.3 percentHospitalizations — 2,703 as of Jan. 20Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 36° Cloudy Humidity: 83% Feels Like: 30° Heat Index: 36° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 30° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:44:38 AM Sunset: 05:05:51 PM Dew Point: 31° Visibility: 10 mi Today Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should local school systems go virtual until COVID-19 cases lower? You voted: yes no Vote View Results Back