Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 24.9 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 700 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 100 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 30.8 percent increase

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 46.5 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 163 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 23 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 33.6 percent increase

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 38.8 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,060 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 151 new cases per day
  • Change (week-on-week) — 54.1 percent increase

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — >40 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,043 as of Jan. 12

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

