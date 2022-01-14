featured Daily COVID-19 update: Friday, Jan. 14 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 24.9 percentSeven-day caseload — 700 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 100 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 30.8 percent increaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 46.5 percentSeven-day caseload — 163 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 23 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 33.6 percent increaseElmore CountyPositivity rate — 38.8 percentSeven-day caseload — 1,060 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 151 new cases per dayChange (week-on-week) — 54.1 percent increaseAlabamaPositivity rate — >40 percentHospitalizations — 2,043 as of Jan. 12Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 55° Humidity: 39% Feels Like: 52° Heat Index: 55° Wind: 11 mph Wind Chill: 52° UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 06:46:44 AM Sunset: 04:59:17 PM Dew Point: 31° Visibility: 10 mi Today Partly cloudy. High 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back