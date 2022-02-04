Daily COVID-19 update
Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:

Tallapoosa County

  • Positivity rate — 17.9 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 534 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 76 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 25 percent decrease

Coosa County

  • Positivity rate — 48.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 175 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 25 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change —  12.9 percent decrease

Elmore County

  • Positivity rate — 32.2 percent
  • Seven-day caseload — 1,643 new cases (through Wednesday)
  • Average daily caseload — 235 new cases per day
  • Week-on-week change — 46.6 percent increase

Alabama

  • Positivity rate — 34.2 percent
  • Hospitalizations — 2,513 as of Feb. 3

Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

