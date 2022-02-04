featured promotion Daily COVID-19 update: Friday, Feb. 4 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Feb 4, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now File / The Outlook Cliff Williams Here's the latest on COVID-19 in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties, updated every weekday:Tallapoosa CountyPositivity rate — 17.9 percentSeven-day caseload — 534 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 76 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 25 percent decreaseCoosa CountyPositivity rate — 48.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 175 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 25 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 12.9 percent decrease Elmore CountyPositivity rate — 32.2 percentSeven-day caseload — 1,643 new cases (through Wednesday)Average daily caseload — 235 new cases per dayWeek-on-week change — 46.6 percent increaseAlabamaPositivity rate — 34.2 percentHospitalizations — 2,513 as of Feb. 3Sources: Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 32° Cloudy Humidity: 80% Feels Like: 22° Heat Index: 32° Wind: 13 mph Wind Chill: 22° UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM Sunset: 05:20:15 PM Dew Point: 27° Visibility: 10 mi Today Sunny skies. High 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll What sort of businesses would you most like to see come to Alexander City? You voted: Retail Recreation Food Vote View Results Back