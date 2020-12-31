Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (CAC) is announcing the receipt of CARES Act funding to support community member needs caused by COVID-19.
CAC is a Community Action Agency funded by the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), a federal funding program. CAC provides services and resources to low-income residents of Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many in the community and left some residents with an assortment of challenges. The CARES Act funding will provide food assistance, medicine/prescription drugs, shelter for the homeless, educational resources, essential personal protective equipment (PPE), rental assistance, water bill assistance, school supplies, child care assistance and other essential needs to those in need impacted by the pandemic.
Assistance is to support emerging needs of local residents at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. This funding award, dedicated to pandemic relief, comes from CSGB and is awarded to community action agencies.
"As a community action agency, it is critical for us to continue to support and find solutions for the emerging needs of community members in Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties," executive director David Boleware said. "The CARES Act funding allows CAC Inc. of CTC to keep providing services in a way that ensures people have a path to what they need to thrive in all areas of life and it helps us to continue to uphold the agency promise of changing lives and embodying the spirit of hope in every person and community we touch."
CAC will begin accepting CARES CSBG assistance applications for this program on Jan 11.
For more information on qualification, call 256-825-4287 ext. 1 or email info@cacctc.com.
CAC offices are currently closed to the public.