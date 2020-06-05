Reeltown High School social studies teacher Cindi Knox said she gives 110% every day to her students, which has obviously paid off as she was nominated her for a LifeChanger of the Year award.
Knox was completely shocked by the announcement and had no idea until her daughter tagged her in a post on Facebook.
“I was just completely blown away and honored,” Knox said. “I am very humbled. There are just so many deserving people out there. It’s just an honor to be thought of for a nomination.”
LifeChanger is an annual program recognizing K-12 educators and school employees across the country who make a significant difference in the lives of students through positive influence and leadership.
“She is a phenomenal lady,” Reeltown principal Tom Cochran said. “I’ve know Ms. Knox for 13 years and she is a stellar example of what LifeChanger of the Year is all about.”
Cochran said Knox sacrifices for her students and co-workers endlessly and is always up to tackling new challenges.
“There are countless examples I could give of her help throughout the years,” Cochran said. “She is an example of kindness and caring and sacrificially gives to those around her.”
The anonymous nominator wrote, “When we look at devotion to one’s craft, love for students and sacrifice we don’t need to look any further than Ms. Cindi Knox. She has dedicated her life to serving students in Tallapoosa County and taken on various leadership roles with zeal.”
Knox has been an educator for more than 30 years and been nominated before as Reeltown High School Teacher of the Year.
On the LifeChanger website, others who know Knox also left words of encouragement.
“Cindi is one of the most dedicated teachers at Reeltown,” Nancy McGhee said on the website. “She strives for perfection every day and expects the same from her students. If all teachers had her drive the world would be a better place. She is so worthy of this award.”
Knox said her students become her children and she prides herself on becoming investing in their lives.
“We care about what they do and the decisions they make,” Knox said. “At the same time, we can’t be their parents but we can guide them and love them. We’re a very close-knit community and love our kids.”
As Knox teaches history, she feels it’s important for students to learn about the country and past events surrounding it.
“I want them to be able to make judgments and decisions based on a background,” Knox said. “I want them to love our nation and I try to communicate that in my classroom.”
Knox is also an academic advisor and acts as a liaison among teachers, students and parents to ensure students follow the correct paths and make solid choices.
“I don’t want students to limit themselves and their futures,” she said.
Knox has helped organize prom for many years, been a cheerleading advisor and taken on other roles within the school system to work closely with the students.
“One of my granddaughters loved Ms. Knox class so much that it inspired her to become a history teacher,” Kathy Rodgers said on the LifeChanger website. “What a great example of what a teacher should be. Thank you Cindi Knox for your dedication.”
At the end of the day, Knox doesn’t feel there is anything specific that makes her stand out and is proud of all the teachers she works with at Reeltown.
“Every teacher up there does the same thing, so I don’t consider myself a standout,” Knox said. “Hopefully at some point I do help a kid here and there I don’t know who nominated me but thank you to whoever you are.”