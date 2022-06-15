The Dadeville City Council discussed a variety of topics during the regularly called meeting Tuesday, June 14, with several of the issues pertaining to resource allocation for essential services.
The meeting began with comments from the public, which prompted Dadeville resident William Martin to raise concerns about persistent speeding in residential neighborhoods, particularly along West Lafayette Street between U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 49.
Martin, who lives along the street, noted that the once quiet community road has become a short-cut for residents and tourists bypassing downtown traffic on their way to Highway 49. According to Martin, he has reportedly observed an average of 2,400 vehicles traveling down the road within an eight hour period, many of the vehicles driving well above the legal speed limit.
“We have an issue with multiple families that have children that play on the front yards as they are tearing the roads up, especially in the summertime and weekends. We need help down there. We need resources down there,” he said.
Martin added that he has contacted the police department, which has been patrolling the street with additional officers recently, but requested the city council dedicate a more permanent solution. The Dadeville resident went on to acknowledge that the police department has limited resources but noted the ongoing behavior poses a serious safety issue.
“We have people going down there going 50, 60, 70 and even a couple going 80 miles an hour in front of my house. We have got to slow that down. There is not one person’s life, not one child’s life, that is worth getting hurt because of limited resources,” Martin said.
Police Chief Jonathan Floyd, who attended the meeting, told council members that the department has been in the area and has issued several speeding citations along the road in the last week.
“We're doing everything we can to step up enforcement, but with limited resources, we are having to focus on other areas of the city as well,” Floyd said.
Floyd, however, did recommend that speed signs and additional speed markers be placed throughout the area.
Mayor Frank Goodman concurred with the point that the city must prioritize community safety at this time.
Floyd specifically addressed the department’s limited resources during the meeting and informed the city council that the department is struggling with retaining police officers, and that job turnover has been high within the department in recent years.
Floyd attributed the department’s high employee turnover to a lack of benefits for police officers, and in response, proposed an assigned police vehicle program, in which officers can take home their patrol vehicle and drive it for off-duty use.
“This is something our officers are hoping, praying and begging that you will approve. This is something that they really want,” Floyd said.
The city council specifically expressed concerns regarding additional insurance liability as well as the maintenance of the vehicles, which are city property.
Floyd explained that the routine vehicle inspections would be conducted and that the vehicle would be revoked from officers that abuse the policy.
Council members ultimately voted to table the discussion until the city’s July meeting.
The policy, if approved, would likely be implemented later this year, according to Floyd.