The Dadeville City Council voted to approve a take-home police vehicle program on Tuesday, June 28, following several weeks of extensive discussions.
Council members voted for the program to become official city policy during a regularly called meeting at city hall.
City leaders recommended the program after gaining support from residents and city employees. During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson made a proposal that the program be enacted.
“I have thought about it and have consulted with other municipalities, not just representatives and elected officials, but a couple of police chiefs and I think we should do it,” Johnson said.
Police Chief Jonathan Floyd initially proposed the program on May 24 during a city council meeting as a measure to combat increasingly high employee turnover within the city’s police department. According to Floyd, the department is struggling with retaining police officers, with job turnover rising in recent years.
Floyd attributed the turnover to a lack of benefits for police officers, and feels an assigned police vehicle program will greatly improve the department’s recruitment efforts and increase applications for police officer positions.
Following the proposal, council members expressed concerns regarding additional insurance liability as well as the maintenance of the vehicles as they are city property.
Johnson, in particular, requested that the city conduct a three-month review of the program to determine the intiative’s effectiveness before enacting the policy permanently. Johnson explained that her caution stems from a sense of accountability as she feels the program creates additional liability for the city.
“We need to do a review and see how that is going. If it is going well then okay. However, I don't feel like we should just say this is our policy. We need to review this every two years,” Johnson said.
Ultimately, city leaders are worried that the policy might be abused, with vehicles being irresponsibly managed during off-duty use. For instance, Councilman Darryl Heard added that he is concerned with police officers driving excessively fast during non-emergency situations.
“If we do this take-home program, then I want to make sure they drive the speed limit. I don’t want them driving 90 and 100 miles-an-hour back to Dadeville,” Heard said.
Floyd has continuously tried to ease concerns by explaining that routine vehicle inspections would be conducted and that vehicles would be revoked from officers that abuse the policy.
“It is a privilege and not a right, and if you do something to abuse that privilege, we will take it away,” Floyd said. “It is something that we're going to be closely watching because we understand this new territory for us, and frankly we are not going to turn around and bite the hand that feeds us because we know this is a situation we are fortunate to be in.”
Even with these concerns, Floyd feels the program brings many benefits, including reduced vehicle maintenance, and explained that it will help retain police officers, which allows for greater trust between police and citizens. Floyd said residents oftentimes feel more comfortable approaching officers they know with issues or emergencies. He also noted that increases in the department’s liability insurance would be hardly noticeable as the increase would be very small.
Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell agreed that the program could be beneficial, adding that having police cars more present in the community might deter crime.
“It might also deter crime in certain areas if people see a police car sitting in a driveway. Someone may not want to visit that neighborhood because they see a police car,” Caldwell said.
Following the vote, Floyd thanked city leaders for supporting his initiative and concluded with the news that the program would be implemented beginning July 1.