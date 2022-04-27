Law enforcement and members of the Dadeville community mingled at Pennington Park on Saturday as part of the 2nd annual “Kiddos and Cops”, where police, first responders and residents enjoyed games, food and building camaraderie.
Lead organizer Melinda Silmon described community reception as overwhelmingly positive this past weekend with dozens of local businesses and individuals pooling resources to host the event.
“The community just loves it and they’re overwhelmed. We have had donations from all of our businesses, not just here in Dadeville, but all over. Local citizens have also donated as well to help with preparations. Going forward, I want to do this every year and just make it bigger and better,” Silmon said.
A vast array of law enforcement and first responders were present during the festivities, including the Tallapoosa County’s Sheriff’s Office, both the Alexander City and Dadeville police departments and the Dadeville Fire Department.
Dadeville police Chief Jonathan Floyd added that he is enthusiastic about the continuation of the initiative and expressed his gratitude for community partners like Silmon.
“She put all this together out of the goodness of her heart. She is an awesome partner to have out here in the community and being able to interact with the kids is amazing because oftentimes when we see children when things are bad, and one of our officers has been called,” Floyd said. “But getting to come out here and play and hang out with them is just a blessing.”
Silmon proposed the initiative to the city last year as a way to build trust between communities and the police following a negative interaction that Silmon and her son experienced with law enforcement.
In 2019, Silmon and her son DeMico Silmon spoke with the city council with the support of about 100 residents to request the removal of a Dadeville police officer who had drawn a gun on DeMico during a traffic stop. DeMico, an Auburn University senior at the time, was on his way to an exam.
The officer involved no longer works at Dadeville Police Department, but Silmon decided to transform the experience into an opportunity for positive change.
“I didn't want to hang onto that anger forever so this is what I wanted from that. Nobody's perfect, but I wanted to make sure that the community and the police have a chance to bridge that gap. We have to bridge that gap and one way to go about that is through communication,” she said.
Silmon explained that one way to achieve that goal is exposing children to police in a positive environment and so they can recognize law enforcement as a public resource instead of something to fear.
In addition to fun and games, several Dadeville locals spoke and shared their support for the initiative, including Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole, Alexander City Interim Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price and University of Southern Mississippi lineman Rod Crayton.
Williams-Cole stressed the importance of empathy and utilizing law enforcement to foster community investment rather than solely to punish criminality.
“It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men. We are here to ensure residents are safe, not necessarily just to catch criminals,” Williams-Cole said. “We also need to take steps to see someone as a human and ensure everyone has opportunities and success and make sure our officers and kids are the best they can be so we don’t have to try to repair them later on.”
Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price concurred with Williams-Cole, adding that the ‘Kiddos and Cops’ is an example of the Dadeville community being proactive and promoting change through residents’ collective power.
“This community has a certain strength, I have a certain strength, but when we all bring them together, we become a force to be reckoned with,” Price said. “And right now, I see the synergy of Tallapoosa County. I see the Dadeville police, the Alexander City police and people from the community that are coming together to invest in our children. That is what synergy means.”