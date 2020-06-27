Nearly 900 more new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of noon Saturday, there are cumulatively 34,605 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 888 new cases in the last 24 hours. With today's increase, there have been nearly 4,000 new cases confirmed in the last four days alone.
Additionally, there are 478 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 9,477 new confirmed cases with 101,692 tests given, according to what ADPH is currently reporting.
Tallapoosa County added five new cases in the last day, now at 534 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 72 new cases and 1,126 tests given.
Coosa County added one new cases, now at 55 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been nine new cases and 124 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added 27 new cases to be at 771 confirmed cases and still at 13 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 15 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 250 new cases and 1,928 tests.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 384,026 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 477 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,216 in Elmore County and 4,456 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 898 deaths due to COVID-19 and 21 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 18,866 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,697 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Jefferson
3603
63491
133
Montgomery
3576
18977
92
Mobile
3362
34583
133
Tuscaloosa
1839
20592
36
Marshall
1389
9269
9
Lee
1044
10892
36
Shelby
942
16041
23
Morgan
907
8986
3
Madison
896
26156
6
Franklin
829
3618
11
Walker
780
6854
13
Elmore
771
6216
13
Dallas
744
4407
8
Butler
597
2383
27
Chambers
547
2876
27
Etowah
547
8341
13
Baldwin
539
13507
9
Tallapoosa
539
4546
69
DeKalb
528
4295
5
Autauga
492
3899
11
Lowndes
436
1319
17
Houston
420
8741
4
Russell
415
3200
0
Pike
388
3084
5
Cullman
372
5663
3
Lauderdale
363
6761
4
Bullock
354
1257
10
Limestone
351
4375
0
Colbert
341
4389
5
Coffee
339
3419
1
Barbour
314
1681
1
Covington
293
2462
4
Sumter
274
1328
12
Hale
273
2060
20
Wilcox
271
1208
8
Marengo
264
2610
11
Clarke
256
2222
5
St. Clair
247
5861
2
Calhoun
237
6082
5
Dale
230
2867
0
Talladega
220
5042
5
Winston
216
2211
3
Escambia
215
2165
6
Jackson
194
4140
2
Chilton
193
2297
2
Pickens
190
1660
6
Choctaw
188
679
12
Marion
188
2091
12
Monroe
187
1703
2
Blount
185
2834
1
Greene
164
905
7
Conecuh
163
844
3
Macon
160
1332
7
Bibb
158
2013
1
Randolph
154
1362
9
Henry
132
1247
4
Crenshaw
121
1155
3
Perry
110
1338
0
Washington
98
1065
6
Lawrence
90
1215
0
Cherokee
66
1232
7
Fayette
65
1093
1
Lamar
64
909
1
Geneva
60
1326
0
Coosa
55
477
1
Clay
35
685
2
Cleburne
25
488
1
Unknown or Out of State
N/A
0
N/A
Cases:34605
Tested:384026
Deaths:898