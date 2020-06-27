coronavirus

Nearly 900 more new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of noon Saturday, there are cumulatively 34,605 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 888 new cases in the last 24 hours. With today's increase, there have been nearly 4,000 new cases confirmed in the last four days alone.

Additionally, there are 478 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 9,477 new confirmed cases with 101,692 tests given, according to what ADPH is currently reporting.

Tallapoosa County added five new cases in the last day, now at 534 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.

ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 72 new cases and 1,126 tests given.

Coosa County added one new cases, now at 55 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been nine new cases and 124 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's added 27 new cases to be at 771 confirmed cases and still at 13 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 15 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 250 new cases and 1,928 tests.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 384,026 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 477 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,216 in Elmore County and 4,456 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 898 deaths due to COVID-19 and 21 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 18,866 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 2,697 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.

Jefferson

3603

63491

133

Montgomery

3576

18977

92

Mobile

3362

34583

133

Tuscaloosa

1839

20592

36

Marshall

1389

9269

9

Lee

1044

10892

36

Shelby

942

16041

23

Morgan

907

8986

3

Madison

896

26156

6

Franklin

829

3618

11

Walker

780

6854

13

Elmore

771

6216

13

Dallas

744

4407

8

Butler

597

2383

27

Chambers

547

2876

27

Etowah

547

8341

13

Baldwin

539

13507

9

Tallapoosa

539

4546

69

DeKalb

528

4295

5

Autauga

492

3899

11

Lowndes

436

1319

17

Houston

420

8741

4

Russell

415

3200

0

Pike

388

3084

5

Cullman

372

5663

3

Lauderdale

363

6761

4

Bullock

354

1257

10

Limestone

351

4375

0

Colbert

341

4389

5

Coffee

339

3419

1

Barbour

314

1681

1

Covington

293

2462

4

Sumter

274

1328

12

Hale

273

2060

20

Wilcox

271

1208

8

Marengo

264

2610

11

Clarke

256

2222

5

St. Clair

247

5861

2

Calhoun

237

6082

5

Dale

230

2867

0

Talladega

220

5042

5

Winston

216

2211

3

Escambia

215

2165

6

Jackson

194

4140

2

Chilton

193

2297

2

Pickens

190

1660

6

Choctaw

188

679

12

Marion

188

2091

12

Monroe

187

1703

2

Blount

185

2834

1

Greene

164

905

7

Conecuh

163

844

3

Macon

160

1332

7

Bibb

158

2013

1

Randolph

154

1362

9

Henry

132

1247

4

Crenshaw

121

1155

3

Perry

110

1338

0

Washington

98

1065

6

Lawrence

90

1215

0

Cherokee

66

1232

7

Fayette

65

1093

1

Lamar

64

909

1

Geneva

60

1326

0

Coosa

55

477

1

Clay

35

685

2

Cleburne

25

488

1

Unknown or Out of State

N/A

0

N/A

Cases:34605

Tested:384026

Deaths:898

