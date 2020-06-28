A Dadeville woman died in a car crash this weekend.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency senior trooper Michael Carswell, Jarkia Jarnae Payne, 21, died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
The accident occurred at 8:31 p.m. Saturday when Payne's 2000 Nissan Maxima went off the roadway and struck a tree. Payne was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Highway 50 at the 29-mile marker, approximately 5 miles north of Camp Hill.
Nothing further is available as ALEA's highway patrol troopers continue to investigate.