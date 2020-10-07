The Ivy Creek Wellness Center at Lake Martin Community Hospital is reopening with a new face in charge of the facility.
Manager Michael Keating, a retired collegiate soccer coach, moved to Lake Martin a few years ago and just happened to find his way into this new job.
“I found my way to the Lake Martin Community Hospital and this position had opened up,” Keating said. “I said, ‘Hey, throw my name in the hat.’ And next thing I know, I was hired.”
Keating said this job inspired him to get back into the workforce and he hopes to extend that motivation to the Wellness Center now that it’s open for use again.
“Because the mandates have been lifted for the most part under COVID restrictions for state and federal, we’ll be able to get people out of their homes and get them active, healthy and fit,” Keating said.
The Wellness Center shut down in March under orders from Gov. Kay Ivey but reopened its doors Monday.
“All of the classes and activities we offer notably stayed the same,” Keating said. “The only change is to incorporate spin classes.”
Keating will see what feedback and turnout is for spin classes and others and reevaluate over time.
“I hope to incorporate newer products and activities, especially for some of the younger crowd around the Dadeville/Lake Martin area,” Keating said. “If we have a tremendous turnout, we will grow and add other offerings. We just want to see where everything is at first.”
The Wellness Center is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for now. Keating said as restrictions ease up even further, he will add Saturday from about 7 a.m. to noon.
The center offers physical therapy, rehabilitation and a fitness complex as well as yoga classes, water aerobics and massage and spa therapies. It’s located at 309 Mariarden Rd. in Dadeville.