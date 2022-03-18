Dadeville’s product of multiple years of planning and construction was unveiled to the public Friday.
The high school’s brand new modernized field house, complete with coach’s offices, team meeting room, weight room, locker room and equipment room, officially opened its doors after a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“The community support, I couldn’t have done it without their support,” Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter said. “So we’re leaving a legacy for young people, which is what we said we would do when we came into office.”
Porter added that his own role in the project was made easy by the people surrounding him.
After securing funding, the next step for Tallapoosa County Schools was to find an architectural firm to design the facility, for which Porter and company selected McKee and Associates.
Then they turned to Beasley Construction to build the fieldhouse, who Porter said did a “fantastic” job.
“A project like this has hundreds of moving parts,” Porter said. “The key to that is financing. Without the courage of the Tallapoosa County Commission and the former superintendent working with them to secure a tax base, none of these projects that we’re doing around the county would be possible right now.”
Tallapoosa County Schools maintenance supervisor Dwayne Johnson directly oversaw the project, Porter added.
Former Dadeville football head coach Richard White, who played running back and linebacker for the Tigers before joining the team’s staff as an assistant in the late 1980’s and running the show from 2000-2019, noted that it’s something for current and future athletes to be proud of.
“Our kids really have something to look forward to, to come into,” White said. “They can lift weights in a room without stepping all over each other. They can dress for practice or games, they don’t have to sit on top of each other. Like I told two or three people earlier, this room [the weight room] is about as big as that old fieldhouse.”
Current Dadeville football coach and athletic director Roger McDonald added that the new facility is as much a point of pride for the community as it is for his players.
“If you have a community that supports and pushes the kids the way ours does, it helps the kids to continue to work and be motivated,” McDonald said. “When I got here this was already in the works. I am so grateful to everybody that was involved in the planning, putting this in place, everyone. My job now is to help instill pride in these kids to take pride in this building.”
Then of course, there’s the developmental advantages of an updated place to train.
Few schools in Class 3A have facilities that compare to the Tigers’ new building. It’s a massive upgrade over the previous fieldhouse, which contained a weight room McDonald referred to as “archaic” — the floor prevented players from doing explosive exercises such as hang cleans, which they had to move outside.
“When you get down to the nuts and bolts of the team, that room is the most important room,” McDonald said. “We had six racks, now we’ve got 10, and you see it’s beautiful. You’ve got everything you need and the kids will get to work.
“Now we have the facilities not just to be even but to keep pushing ourselves, to make sure we’re on an even keel with people we play that have facilities like this.”