When Clean Community Partnership showed success in its Third Saturday Cleanups in Alexander City, Dadeville resident and community activist Dianna Porter wanted to bring that same success to the other side of the bridge.
Porter contacted Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson to learn the ropes of Alex City’s CCP event organization and things took off from there.
Dadeville initiated First Saturdays a few months ago and despite the coronavirus–related restrictions, residents have continued to come out to beautify the town.
“We’ve been consistent in picking up trash for the last four months,” Porter said. “Not big groups all the time but we’re making progress. I think it’s going well in spite of having the safe-at-home restrictions.”
In the first two cleanups, 20-plus people showed up helped fill a dumpster full of garbage. Numbers dwindled during stay-at-home orders but Porter said she was there every month and still had volunteers.
“Even if we only have one or two, we’re still going to be there the first Saturday of every month,” Porter said. “If you say you’re going to be there, be there. We’ve been picking up in areas in the community and some people are picking up within their own little communities.”
One Saturday, a group from Holiday Shores borrowed some garbage bags and pickers and picked up around their own neighborhood. People from outside of Dadeville have even assisted in the effort.
“The first time we did it we actually had a dad and daughter come from Auburn because they saw it on social media and the dad was trying to teach the daughter about community service,” Porter said. “The worked with (Dadeville councilmember) Brownie Caldwell and afterward said how much they enjoyed it. They’ll be back; they’ve made a commitment.”
The other councilmembers and Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith also help in any way they can.
Teneeshia Goodman usually grabs supplies and gathers volunteers in her neighborhood. Roy Mathis and Betty Adams both come out to help. Newest councilmember Tony Wolfe started concentrating on the area from Young’s Ferry to Gibson Road and received helped from locals there.
“That Young’s Ferry area looks great,” Porter said. “I haven’t seen a single piece of litter on that little stretch.”
Smith rides around in his pickup truck to collect trash bags volunteers leave on the side of the road and community members Mickey Forbus and Elaine Balint help as well. Thompson and a group of volunteers did an extensive pickup on Lafayette Street and Porter said it’s remained fairly clean.
Porter hopes to organize an event to recognize the volunteers or reward them with some food and fellowship when it is a little safer to do so. She has big plans for expanding the program in terms of awareness and education.
“Some of the ideas we have right now are within the city limits getting people used to picking up the trash in front of their own businesses,” Porter said. “Even if it’s 50 feet to either side of their business once a week; business owners could be a little more aware of their own parking lots.”
Porter also plans on going door to door within the communities to educate people about picking up trash around their personal properties.
“Keeping the litter out of sight, maybe people are less apt to litter,” she said. “People like to see a clean community. It’s not that everybody litters but the same few people keep littering and some of those people litter a lot.”
First Saturday Cleanups start at 8:30 a.m. each month at Dadeville City Hall where volunteers can sign in and pick up supplies. This way Porter can track who goes to what area and also collect email addresses for future communication.
“As the weather starts to warm up, I will be there at 8 a.m. if anyone wants to come earlier they can,” Porter said. “Most people know exactly where they can to pick up garbage. Once you start picking it up, you notice how much is out there.”