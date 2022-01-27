The burial location of Dadeville's lost time capsulehas been identified within two days of the mystery being broached at a city council meeting Tuesday.
Brent Payne and Wesley Griffin contributed to its discovery Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by Vicki Noles Griffin. The contents are still safely sealed away.
The time capsule, which longtime residents had recalled burying beneath the town's "Creation Plantation" playground when it was built in 2000, came up in discussion at City Hall Tuesday. The wooden playground was recently demolished due to safety hazards, and as the city gets ready to replace it, councilwoman Brownie Caldwell said she didn't want the construction crew accidentally disturbing the capsule before it's "ready to be resurrected." The problem was, not one of the eight or nine people Caldwell called could say where it was buried.
As it turns out, the time capsule was not a false memory. But according to Wesley Griffin, who helped construct the playground in 2000, Payne deserves the credit for its unearthing. Griffin's contribution was a distinct memory of it being a 4.5-foot PVC pipe, as well as its approximate location. As Payne discovered, his memory was correct.
"Brent went out there and found it sticking up out of the ground," Griffin said. "I really wish he'd get all the credit; I didn't do anything."
Old editions ofThe Dadeville Recorddescribe the construction of Creation Plantation as a city-wide event led by Dadeville resident Amy Banks, with design contributions from local schoolchildren. The Dec. 28, 2000Recordranks it first in its "Top 10 Most Newsworthy Stories in the Past Year"; however, the article makes no mention of a time capsule.
Griffin has a vague recall of the time capsule's contents.
"Everyone that worked on [the playground] put something in there," he said. "I think it was pictures of the kids, pictures of them building it; I think the kids wrote letters or something to that effect. I do remember the community coming together to do it, and there [were] a lot of good memories."
The city council discussed several optionsfor a new playground Tuesday, Caldwell hopes to build with powder-coated metal this time to make it last longer. Dadeville has yet to budget an exact cost or solicit contract bids.