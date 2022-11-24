Dadeville first responder gift
From left to right: Dadeville fire Chief Scott Atkins, police Chief Jonathan Floyd, city inspector Peter Golden received gifts from Mitzy Hidding and other Dadeville residents Tuesday in a show of apperception. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Dadeville residents expressed thankfulness for first responders Tuesday, and rallied together to give police and firefighters a special gift this Thanksgiving. 

Citizens and elected leaders celebrated first responders following the meeting with a party that included pastries. 

