A lush field of red berries in Dadeville is ready to be picked and enjoyed.
Sweet Pick’ins Farm owner Lewis Tapley said picking the red berries is still a good family activity while practicing social distancing in the face of the coronavirus.
“We are able to keep everyone spread out,” Tapley said. “Our rows are 5 feet apart so we skip a row.”
Strawberries can be picked by families and Tapley offers the sweet red treats already picked. Spreading people out is not the only precautionary measure Tapley and Sweet Pick’ins Farm is taking.
“We have all new gallon buckets to pick in,” Tapley said. “Customers take those buckets home filled with strawberries. Our pickers wear protective gloves when they pick. We’re just trying to be as cautious as possible.”
Tapley is no stranger to agriculture as he is a retired Alabama Extension Service agent and has operated Sweet Pick’ins for more than 10 years on Old Millers Ferry Road in Dadeville. The more than 12,000 strawberry plants Tapley planted in October just started coming in.
“We opened last week,” Tapley said. “We have to skip a day here and there of picking to start with to allow them a chance to recover. Soon we will have bunches and if the weather holds, they will be around until the first part of June.”
Under Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s state of emergency orders, agriculture is considered an essential business as are outdoor activities. Theresa Walker of Jacksons Gap and her family have been to Sweet Pick’ins many times.
“We love it,” Walker said. “We have come out here every season. Even my grandchild picked some. (Tapley) has some pretty fields.”
Sweet Pick’ins is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday but it is recommended pickers and customers visit the farm’s Facebook page ahead of time to make sure it is still open each day in case early pickers clean the vines of ripened berries.
Walker asked Tapley how to use the strawberries besides just eating them or putting them on pound cake.
“These make some of the best preserves,” Tapley said.
Walker will likely make a return trip to the creek bottom field in the coming months.
“When I eat these up, I’ll be back,” Walker said as she loaded her gallon of fresh picked strawberries into her car.