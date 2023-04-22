Kendarrius Heard

18 year-old Dadeville High School senior Kendarrius Heard smiles for a picture.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Jesse Francis awoke last Saturday night to a reality every parent fears  his stepson had been shot. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you