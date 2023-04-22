Jesse Francis awoke last Saturday night to a reality every parent fears — his stepson had been shot.
He and his fiancé, LaToya Ware, rushed to Lake Martin Community Hospital where they discovered 18-year-old Kendarrius Heard receiving treatment for two gunshot wounds.
He sustained them during a mass shooting earlier Saturday night at Mahogany Masterpiece, a dance studio in downtown Dadeville less than two miles away from the hospital.
According to Francis, his stepson had been leaving the party when gunfire erupted.
“As he was getting ready to head out the door that is when the shooting started,” Francis said. “He was hit and automatically paralyzed so everybody was running and stepping on him.”
Heard’s cousin, who planned to drive them home minutes before, entered the dance studio to provide aid.
“The cousin he called ended up running back in there and got him off the floor and to an ambulance that was outside,” Francis said. “I am glad that he did call his cousin to pick him up. God works in a mysterious way.”
A Dadeville High School football player and a senior, Heard was described somebody who always had reason to smile. Initially a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Francis has lived in Camp Hill for eight years and initially met Heard as a child.
“He's a great and loving kid. Every time you see him, he's smiling,” he said. “I watched him grow from a little boy to a man. He makes me so proud.”
The bullets struck his stepson’s neck and arm, including one which burrowed into his side.
In the aftermath, he has undergone surgeries on his spine, lung and kidney. The injuries, according to Francis, have currently impacted Heard’s ability to walk and he is seeking therapy at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.
“It went through his side and punctured his lung and kidney,” Francis said. “He is a healthy young man and it's hard to see him need help to do everything at the minute. I can't cry any more. I have done it so much that I think I have cried all my tears.”
He described the tragedy as especially heart-wrenching given his family and the Town of Camp Hill. The town a month ago endured a hailstorm, including some the size of golf balls, which resulted in extensive damage to vehicles and roofs.
For Francis, the storm damaged several vehicles and the camper he is currently dwelling in.
“I am staying in a camper with busted out skylights. I already lost everything and then to have this happen,” he said. “Don't we have it hard enough already.”
Despite that hardship and working 12-hour work shifts, Francis still finds strength to care for his family.
“When I got off work, as tired as I was, I got on the highway to Montgomery. I said I have to be there as long as he is there. He’s my son too,” he said. “I don't have to be his biological father to care about him. It's not always about blood. It's where your heart is.”
For Heard and other victims, his stepfather encouraged the community to rally in supporting them.
“The best thing we can do is help each other, whoever is in need because it's a lot of families, and everybody that is suffering,” Francis said.
Sherica Giles, Heard’s aunt, established a GoFundMe Wednesday to request donations for medical and travel expenses the family has incurred while he remains hospitalized.