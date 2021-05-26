After tearing down the nuisance property on South Broadnax Street, Dadeville is seeking federal funding to tackle another 18 houses on its list.
Dadeville city councilmembers voted to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Tuesday to help pay for the demolition of the 18 dilapidated structures.
Jason Hardin of the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (EARPDC), a public agency that serves municipalities, explained the application process to the Dadeville City Council ahead of the vote.
"I've been working with the city on a Community Development Block Grant application for demolishing various dilapidated structures as well as repaving Freeman Drive," Hardin said. "This is the third year we've submitted this application."
EARPDC will apply for the grant in August and, if awarded, Dadeville will have to pay $83,200 of the $583,2000 total estimated cost. Grants are awarded by the state using federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Hardin said the demolitions would likely take place summer 2022.
Last week, a construction crew tore down the dilapidated home on 115 South Broadnax Street after the city chipped in $20,000 to Tallapoosa County to purchase the property. The home sat across the street from the Tallapoosa County Courthouse and was regarded as a longtime nuisance. Last month the city council floated the idea of converting the lot into extra parking.