Dadeville High School and Dadeville Elementary School will reopen for face-to-face learning Friday after a week of remote learning due to a "lunch staff issue," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said.
Last Thursday, the schools announced they'd be switching to remote learning the next day just as class let out due to their lunchroom staff being exposed to COVID-19. The neighboring elementary and high schools share a lunchroom.
According to the school district's COVID-19 dashboard, 12 Dadeville Elementary employees and four high school employees went into quarantine last week. No high school teachers are currently in quarantine, principal Chris Hand said.
This week was the second time this academic year that any of Tallapoosa County Schools has had to go virtual for more than a day. The first time was in January when Reeltown elementary and high schools went remote for two weeks due to a similar COVID-related staffing shortage. The school district also has also had remote learning days for teachers to receive their first and second vaccine doses and for icy weather last week.
The staff members have yet to develop COVID-19 symptoms and will be out of quarantine by Friday, Porter said.