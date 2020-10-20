When Trey Sims received an invitation to showcase his grandmother’s pickles at the White House, he didn’t even know he had been shortlisted.
“It was just a random email if we would be interested in participating in the ‘Made in America’ showcase,” said Sims, co-owner and president of Wickles Pickles. “I thought it was a joke at first.”
Each year, the White House invites one business from each state to showcase its 100% American-made product to the president, vice president and Congress. In 2020, they chose Dadeville-based Wickles Pickles for the state of Alabama.
Sims was told to prepare a 20- to 30- second pitch in case President Donald Trump came around to his booth (a pickle sample was not possible for health and safety reasons).
“It was a real honor,” Sims said.
That was until the pandemic interfered.
“It was kind of funny,” Sims said of the poor timing. “The morning that we were supposed to be leaving for D.C. the president got coronavirus.”
The news came in another email, which Sims received as soon as he, his brother and their families landed in Washington D.C. The Made in America Showcase had been canceled.
“I was upset that we weren’t going to be able to do the actual event,” Sims said.
That being said, the trip was not wasted — instead, they took the opportunity to sight-see.
“We had a great weekend,” Sims said.
Meanwhile the recognition still stands.
“The president extends his sincere appreciation to the companies that planned to attend this year’s event at the White House (on Oct. 5),” the White House said in a statement. “He is incredibly proud of their grit, ingenuity, and use of American labor to manufacture exceptional products on the homeland.”
Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted her appreciation, writing “Congratulations to Alabama’s very own
@WicklesPickles for being recognized by the @WhiteHouse as part of @POTUS’ Made in America Showcase. Since 1998, Wickles Pickles has been sharing their delicious 90-year-old recipe with all of us to enjoy.”
Tallapoosa County Tourism also congratulated the company on its Facebook page, writing “Dadeville’s very own Wickles Pickles was recognized by the White House this year as a company that makes a great product in the U.S. Congratulations Wickles Pickles! Thank you, Wickles Pickles for what you do!”
As for the event itself, there’s a chance it will be rescheduled to sometime after the election, Sims said. In the meantime, he has plenty of time to perfect his pitch, which he said he was still drafting on the way to D.C.
Wickles Pickles is a family operation, which began in Dec. 1998 based on a recipe belonging to Sims’s grandmother.
“We’ve been chugging along ever since,” he said.
The brand is American-made from start to finish, Sims said, sourcing from farmers in several U.S. states including Alabama, manufacturing in Brundidge and retailing at vendors from Walmart and Winn-Dixie to a number of small shops in the Lake Martin area.
When shopping, Sims asks consumers to consider the brands in their area.
“You’re helping your local economy,” he said. “Any time I have an option I prefer to shop local.”