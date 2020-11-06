Tea and smoothie shop Tallapoosa Nutrition will be raising money for Dadeville native Maddie McClendon on Monday, Nov. 9, with 20% of sales going to the McClendon family to help pay for her cancer treatment.
McClendon graduated high school in May and is a student at Auburn University. She was diagnosed with germ cell ovarian cancer in October.
Tallapoosa Nutrition in Dadeville is one of several health food shops raising money for McClendon. The first shop that organized a fundraiser is near her sorority house in Auburn, where McClendon was a customer.
“I’m the fourth or fifth nutrition shop that has joined in to do a fundraiser for Maddie,” Tallapoosa Nutrition owner Micki Knox said. “We all know each other; we all help each other. We’re all under the same umbrella.”
Tallapoosa Nutrition opened its doors in September. Incidentally, this is not the first ovarian cancer fundraiser it has ran — in October the shop raised money for Dadeville teacher Belinda Whaley.
It was partway through Whaley’s fundraiser when McClendon was diagnosed with the same cancer.
“And so (Whaley) came in asked us to give all of it to ovarian cancer research instead of to herself,” Knox said. “She said she had been blessed and was doing well so she wanted to turn the money over to ovarian cancer (research).”
Knox, who knows McClendon through her parents, said it is important as a local business to support the community.
“We need to be out there; we need to be able to show that we do care for the people,” she said. “I mean we’re a nutrition shop so our whole overall (mission) is actually caring for the health of the community.”
Tallapoosa Nutrition will be serving McClendon’s favorite drink, the unicorn tea, which Knox suspects will be a popular drink on Monday.
The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the fundraiser will last all day.