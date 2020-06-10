This summer, children can journey into the world of whimsical magic with fairies, dragons and fantasyland during Dadeville Public Library’s summer reading program June 22 to July 27.
The theme “Imagine Your Story” introduces kids to fairytales and offering weekly take-home crafts aligning with this concept.
“Each week, kids can come in and pick up the craft assignment to take home instead of doing it here like we normally would,” library director Shelley Macon said. “We just wanted them to have something fun and creative to do over the summer, even if it is at home.”
Craft examples include constructing fairy houses, wands and crowns so children can imagine their own fairytale stories.
Along with the crafts, kids who register for the summer reading program can set a goal for how many books or minutes they want to read and keep an ongoing log.
“They can come in and check out books and when they come in they write down the books they read,” Macon said. “At the end of the summer, they can pick up their log books and receive goodie bags with lots of little prizes inside.”
Although school is out for the summer, it’s important for students to retain and add to their reading skills.
“It’s important for kids to keep reading to continue to improve their reading and not lose any skills they gained during the school year,” Macon said. “Maybe they will be read to go back to school if they read throughout the summer.”
An eBook program will also be offered. When someone signs up for a library card, he or she can activate access for eBooks as well.
“We’re going to do a virtual story time a couple times throughout the summer program as well,” Macon said. “We’ll post videos on Facebook with different people around the community reading books for them.”
Story time will likely be aimed toward the younger kids in the pre-school and elementary school ages.
To register for the summer reading program, visit the Dadeville Public Library.