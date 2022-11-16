dadeville library
Buy Now

Dadeville’s Public Library hosts a toy drive through Dec. 7 in partnership with Tallapoosa County’s Department of Human Resources.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Santa isn’t the only one bringing holiday cheer this year.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you