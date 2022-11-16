Santa isn’t the only one bringing holiday cheer this year.
Dadeville’s Public Library and Tallapoosa County’s Department of Human Resources (DHR) is hosting a toy drive for children in foster care. With their motto of “every toy counts,” the library and DHR are accepting toys now through Dec. 7.
The toys donated can be dropped off at either the Dadeville Public Library or the DHR office. Brooke Smith, Dadeville’s Library Director, said monetary donations can also go towards the drive and can be submitted to DHR’s office.
Smith said the drive got started after she heard Brenda Floyd, director of Tallapoosa’s DHR, speak at Dadeville Chamber’s quarterly luncheon.
“She talked about foster care and their kids, and what it was about to be a foster parent,” Smith said. “And I thought I would reach out and see what I could do to help during Christmas.”
After a phone call that afternoon, they decided a way the library and DHR can work together to fill some of their needs is through a toy drive.
“I’m excited about helping her and hopefully we can get some toys to the kids and foster families,” Smith said. “They (DHR) have so many shoes to fill.”
During the luncheon, Floyd said DHR has previously done a turkey drive to help foster families with holiday expenses, but that was difficult to coordinate this year due to limited staffing. She said one of their needs is support during the Christmas season.
Smith said while she was listening to Floyd, she could not help but think “I’m here for a reason,” and she knew the library could be a platform.
“I just wanted to be a help to the community through the library,” Smith said. “I want the library to be a help. We have so many resources out there as well. So, I want to make them available.”
Later this holiday season, the library will also be hosting Cookies with Santa on Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. free to the public. Additionally, every Tuesday at 10 a.m. they host a storytime for kids all year round.
