Dadeville High School senior Ke Nicole and Dadeville High School’s Corbin Holston (‘18) tragically lost their lives during the shooting that took place in Dadeville on Saturday.
Nicole and Holston are two of the four victims that are confirmed dead, while 28 other members of the Saturday night 16th birthday party are in varying degrees of medical condition.
The duo were both part of athletics at the high school, with Nicole playing volleyball and student managing basketball while Holston played football.
Volleyball coach Chris Tolbert recalled that anytime he saw Nicole, she always had a smile on her face.
“Always smiling. Always upbeat,” Tolbert said. “When you saw her– and she had a beautiful smile– it would just light up a room. You could be having a bad day, and she would be smiling, and that smile would just be infectious. She lit up every room. Looking at her smiling makes you feel that much better.”
Alongside her smile was Nicole’s infectious personality, according to Tolbert.
“Sweet, kindhearted young lady,” Tolbert said. “Easy to get along with. Beautiful smile. She was one of those people you want your kids to grow up to be like.”
Before this year’s volleyball season, Nicole was set to be one of Tolbert’s integral players. Unfortunately, her season was interrupted due to injury, but Nicole fought through and was able to retake the court before the season’s conclusion.
“Really, really great young lady,” Tolbert said. “Gave all she had.”
Tolbert said it was that wide smile and upbeat persona that separated Nicole on the court and around campus. That is what her coach will miss about her the most.
“That is why I loved her so much,” Tolbert said. “She was always teasing and joking. Just a funny girl. Great, great, great young lady.”
As for Holston, he was remembered by former Dadeville football coach Richard White.
White said that Holston was the type of kid to never give him any trouble, and even when the going got tough, Holston always continued to work hard for the gold and black.
“Good, polite young man,” White said. “Worked hard in athletics, always trying to please his coaches. I never had an ounce of trouble from him when he was in school. (He) comes from a good family.”