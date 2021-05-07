Doug Patterson was Dadeville's biggest supporter.
Patterson loved Dadeville more than his birthplace of Alexander City. It didn’t matter if Dadeville’s Tigers were playing on the football field or the hardwood or competing in some academic competition, Patterson would always lend his support. There were community events and causes too. Now those events and initiatives will be without Patterson’s earthly support after he died Thursday morning.
Dadeville’s Jim Sanford has known Patterson for decades, since Sanford was a kid. Sanford and Patterson could be found together in the press box at Tiger football games with Patterson running the scoreboard. But Patterson’s biggest advocacy was for his Dadeville First Baptist Church family.
“I know Doug personally as a friend and he is in my Sunday School class,” Sanford said. “He and his wife Emily have been the rock of the class for many years going all the way back to when my dad was teaching it.
“My dad started the Sunday School class. They were there. I have been teaching it for 20 something years since I took it over from my dad. They have stayed in that class the whole time. They are still in it. They have been there since the beginning, every Sunday.”
Patterson worked at Belks in Alexander City. When it closed Billy McGhee brought him to the advertising team at The Outlook where Patterson fit right in. Sue Duck worked with McGhee when Patterson came on board.
“When Billy worked there, we were just like two peas in a pod,” Duck said. “When Doug came there, it was three. We worked together. If anything came up on a project, honey we all worked together, all three of us.
“Billy taught me everything I knew. Doug was my second guy. He wasn’t my family but felt like family. We were really close.”
Duck said Patterson’s kindness extended to everyone.
“He was just as nice as he could be,” Duck said. “I couldn’t say enough about that man. He was so sweet. He was good to the customers. He was good to the people who worked with him, just polite and everything.
Patterson’s family extended beyond his wife Emily, children and grandchildren.
“It is hard to tell you everything he did in the community,” Sanford said. “He was always at everything. Whatever we were having involving the school, the town or the church, he was going to be a part of it. He was a gentle man — a gentle spirit.
Chairman of Boone Newspapers Jim Boone and Boone Newspapers CEO Todd Carpenter agreed with others’ assessment of Patterson’s life’s works.
“Doug loved his work and the customers he served,” Boone and Carpenter said. “Those who worked with him cared greatly for and about him. He had imagination and a mile-wide tendency to take care of his customers, and those he worked with.”
Patterson battled cancer several years ago with more than just his faith in God.
“Some years ago when he hit a serious health problem, those he worked with and his community friends got behind Doug with encouragement and whatever would help him in that fight,” Boone and Carpenter said.
Sanford said the members of the Sunday school class were Patterson’s biggest cheerleaders during his cancer fight and rightfully so as the Pattersons are models of faithful stewards.
“He and his wife have been an inspiration to everybody,” Sanford said. “The faith they have had has been an influence on all of us.”
Patterson’s faith has been rewarded time and again.
“He won battle after battle, his reward in more years and time with his family and others whose lives were better for his presence,” Boone and Carpenter said. “He never stopped working, thinking and making contributions where he was needed. Such people are rare, and we will greatly miss Doug.”
Sanford said Dadeville and the First Baptist Church family have lost a great role model.
“He was a Godly good man, as good as you could get,” Sanford said. “He will be so missed in many ways by many people.”
Patterson’s funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Dadeville First Baptist Church. Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m.