Jingle bells, candy canes and parade floats will not be traveling through Dadeville’s downtown square for the annual Christmas parade.
Instead, this year, Dadeville’s Spirit of Hometown Christmas Parade will start at the high school, go up Spring Street, then East LaFayette Street, down Legion Street to get back to the high school.
Rhonda Gaskins, one of the coordinators of the parade, said the reasoning for the change in route is due to the safety issues around the increased traffic in Downtown Dadeville.
“We're just really trying to make sure that the public understands that it's a new parade route,” Gaskins said. “We will be going in front of Spring Street, there in front of Pennington Park, and Kurt said he would have a limited number of chairs out for the public to sit in.”
The actual parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of December, Dec. 4. There will also be vendors at the Dadeville High School parking lot from 12 - 5 p.m. Gaskins said any of the money raised from the event will also go towards Dadeville High School’s band.
“It's a community thing, it was not gonna happen and the three of us picked up the mantle, and we're running with it,” Gaskins said.
The two additional coordinators are Carol Sellers and Belinda Siggers. Siggers said the first Spirit of Hometown Christmas Parade started about nine years ago.
At the time, a group of friends were hanging out in her mom’s convenience store and they, as well as her mom, winded up brainstorming the idea for a Christmas parade. Then, they pulled the first one together in about six weeks.
“What we did the first year was we closed off two parts of the courthouse and we had vendors. The parade would go straight through and it was a great success because you're bringing in that small town,” Siggers said. “[Now] it's a little different than the years before but we still hope that it will be the same kind of success.”
Over the years, Siggers said they have had a steady, roughly 4,000 people come out to see the event. For this year’s parade, they plan to have the Dadeville football team, Dadeville cheerleaders, local churches, businesses, fire departments, elected officials, individual community members, Dadeville Tumbling Tigers and Santa.
“A lot of people just want to participate in some way whether it's a golf cart or some kind of ATV or even horses,” Siggers said.
As far as vendors, they said attendees can expect to find jewelry, woodcrafts, soaps, additional arts and crafts, pork skins, BBQ, hot dogs, chicken wraps and homemade cakes.
Similar to past years, they will have judges for the floats with a first, second and third place. However, this year the judges will set up in front of the Lake Martin area-Dadeville Chamber of Commerce off Lafayette Street. The winners will receive plaques and as Siggers said “the bragging rights.”
Additionally, the parade will also have its Grand Marshal, and Siggers said they work hard to find someone in the community who deserves that spotlight.
“We put some thought into the person being someone that is a reflection of the hometown that needs recognition — one way or the other — as a representative of Dadeville,” she said. “You can find a person that gets everything but you look for a person that really has the heart and they've been on the backside and you look for them.”
In the past, they have had Bill Ponder, Peggy Bullard and Laeman Butcher. Siggers said they tend to ask the selected Grand Marshal if they would like to receive the role about a week before the parade.
At the end of the day, Siggers said it’s all about building community and, as the name applies, that hometown spirit.
“We want people to get excited over building a float because it's not just the day of the parade that you spend that time together,” Siggers said. “It's your churches, getting their youth together and building that float and spending that time — together.”
Registration for vendors and the parade is open through Nov. 28. The cost for entries is $25 for floats, $15 for individuals and $50 for vendors.
Organizations and individuals interested in being a part of the parade can contact dadevilleparade@gmail.com.