LaKay’s Flowers and Gifts’ owner Peggy Bullard (top left) poses with employees Alli Bullard (front left), Ginny Hollie (top right) and Regina Freeman (front right) during a previous Christmas Open House.
As November rolls in, Christmas shopping will soon begin.
Dadeville-Lake Martin Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Christmas Open House this coming Sunday, Nov. 6. Local businesses will have their doors open for holiday shoppers from 1 to 5 p.m.
Molly Parker, executive assistant at Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber, said guests can expect to see businesses decorated with the holiday spirit and some locations will also have light refreshments or raffle drawings.
Last year, Parker said they had about 17 different businesses along the route. As of Monday, she said they are expected to have more than those numbers for this year.
According to the Chamber’s Facebook page, the full list of businesses in attendance will be posted on Nov. 4.
However, some of the businesses Parker mentioned are Dadeville Performing Arts Center, Ellaby Boutique, Floyd's Lawn and Garden Center, KTee’s Creations, Lake Martin Boutique, Lakeside Mercantile, Mahogany Masterpiece, Off the Beaten Path, Raining Dogs Studio and Gallery, Sweet Pick’ins, The Yarn Shop Around The Corner, The Cottage Creations, Paradise Bed and Breakfast and One Oak Pottery Garage.
Parker said the Christmas Open House is designed for businesses to show off what they offer. She said she hopes it also encourages people to shop local for the Christmas season.
“I know that everybody's going to Amazon, eBay [and] places like that to purchase things as a convenience,” Parker said. “But shopping local I think is more beneficial than anything you can buy off of eBay, Amazon [because] you're supporting your neighbors… and friends and family.”
