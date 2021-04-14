Fast food chain Guthrie's is coming to Dadeville.
On Tuesday, the Dadeville City Council approved a decision by the zoning board to rezone 127 Day Street, making way for the chicken finger franchise. The Guthrie's will be located on U.S. Highway 280 next to another fast food place, Jack's.
The move reignited an old zoning debate at Tuesday's council meeting.
"A few months ago when we tried to get rezoning, we were told that y'all hadn't rezoned anything and weren't planning on rezoning anything," Mitchell House owner Vivian Autry told the mayor and council. "And now y'all rezoned."
The Mitchell House, one of Dadeville's historic homes, is now a wedding and events venue. Last year Autry and her husband Mike applied to get their 11-acre property behind the Mitchell House rezoned as a commercial property, in order to run their cabinetry shop there.
"Several people in the audience stood and up and said y'all hadn't rezoned since 2007 or something like that," Autry said, referring to several attendees at Tuesday's council meeting who had opposed the rezoning.
"It's my understanding that the zoning board cannot spot zone," Dadeville mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman said, adding that the Guthrie's location was not spot zoning since it was on 280.
Goodman also said that unlike the Autrys' application, no one had objected to rezoning Day Street.
"When we did yours, we had several people object to rezoning yours, is that not correct?" he said. "When a majority of the peoples speak, you have to listen."
Guthrie's, headquartered in Auburn, has 36 locations mostly in the southeast. Dadeville's location will be drive-through only.