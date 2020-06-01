Investigators have determined much more than food was being sold at a local restaurant where the manager has now been arrested.
Jermichael Morgan, 33, of Dadeville was recently arrested on multiple drug-related charges after an investigation began almost a year ago when law enforcement received complaints of drugs being sold on the premises of a Dadeville restaurant, according to a press release from Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force
“Cocaine and marijuana weren’t on the menu,” the release stated, “but through months of controlled buys and surveillance, it was discovered that more than burgers were being purchased.”
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Dadeville Police Department, U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Alexander City Police K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Whatley Street in Dadeville.
During the search, investigators recovered approximately 230 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of Ecstasy, two firearms and pharmaceutical narcotics.
Morgan was arrested and charged with six counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.