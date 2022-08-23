John and Marjorie Caldwell passed a 20-year milestone last week as weather watchers, an interest they first formed while trapped in a hurricane.
On October 4, 1995, Hurricane Opal made landfall in Alabama’s gulf, sweeping toward Tallapoosa County in the days following. The Category 3 hurricane eventually reached the couple’s Dadeville home with sustained winds over 100 mph.
The Caldwells sheltered in the house they had moved into just a year prior as the hurricane battered the area.
“I was pregnant with my youngest son at the time, and I just remember the walls bowing in and out during the storm,” she said.
After several minutes, the storm’s winds ceased, making the couple believe the hurricane had subsided. John Caldwell then proceeded to investigate and survey the damage.
“I walked to our front door and went outside. I looked up, and I could see stars and hear birds singing. We were in the eye of the storm,” he said.
The couple never forgot the experience, with their interest in weather spotting manifesting several years later when they wanted to teach their son the trade.
“I always had an interest in meteorology and weather, and I wanted to get [my son] involved in something good for us to do together,” she said.
On August 8, 2002, the family volunteered with the National Weather Service, joining the agency’s Cooperative Observer Program. As observers, the two have collected daily rainfall measurements in Dadeville for two decades now, a task they gladly conduct due to former careers in public service.
Between weather spotting, Marjorie cared for patients for over 20 years as a nurse with Alabama Department of Public Health and her husband served as a Dadeville veterinarian.
“John and I have always worked for the community with our jobs so this was just an extension of that. We’ve always wanted to be involved in our local community and help if we can,” Marjorie said.
Last week, the National Weather Service recognized the couple for their dedication. Chris Darden and Jessica Laws, meteorologists with the national agency, presented the duo with a service award on Thursday, August 23.
Laws described the Caldwells’ service as vital for the agency's operations, including daily weather forecast and storm predictions. Weather spotters address coverage gaps between the agency’s three statewide stations, with the Caldwells being the only official observers in Tallapoosa County.
“This is pretty significant as far as the weather service because that's 20 years of observations that we've been able to use to monitor weather, analyze observational trends, especially if we have a storm system moving through,” Laws said. “It is pretty amazing for us because they are giving their time to help us record all this information. We're very grateful for everything they've done.”
The Caldwells have been among the agency’s most consistent weather reporters, with Marjorie adding that they do the service for the community.
“We really appreciate the award because there are so many times where there has been bad weather or it has been cold in the middle of the night,” she said. “John says, ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot to measure’, and it would be one o'clock in the morning, but it's got to be done,” she said.