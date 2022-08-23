2022 NWS Observation Awards
Buy Now

John and Marjorie Caldwell were awarded by the National Weather Service for their 20 year service to the organization. Chris Darden and Jessica Laws, meteorologists with the national agency, presented the duo with a service award on Thursday, August 18. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

John and Marjorie Caldwell passed a 20-year milestone last week as weather watchers, an interest they first formed while trapped in a hurricane. 

2022 NWS Observation Awards
Buy Now

Marjorie Caldwell's award from the NWS. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you