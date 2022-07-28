The Dadeville City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday, July 26, regarding the fate of several dilapidated buildings around the city’s business district.
Peter Golden, the city’s building inspector, called for a hearing earlier this month after extensively surveying two buildings along West Cusseta Street and finding that the structures have degraded to the point of near collapse.
Many residents concurred with Golden’s assessment, and even submitted a petition to his office requesting that the buildings be condemned.
“Prior to this city council meeting, I had several [citizens] come forth and provide me with signatures in support of our actions here tonight in regard to the next steps that need to be taken to enforce and hopefully persuade these owners to bring these up to code,” Golden said.
According to Golden, the building owners have violated two city ordinances, including allowing the buildings’ structural integrity to become compromised as well as excess debris from the decay.
“We're not going to take anything less than what is stated in our ordinances. We have given these owners more than enough time, and time is something that we cannot afford,” Golden said.
Golden explained that he felt compelled to organize a public meeting regarding the issue after all building owners ignored several previous maintenance requests from the city, some dating back over seven years ago.
“They are more than aware, of course now with the signs being out, but I've been in touch with them off and on since I took this position and there is paperwork dating back since 2015,” he said. “I know as a community that everybody wants to see progress and things picked back up and looking good, but on these two matters, I need public support,” he said.
During the meeting, citizens and business owners also voiced concerns to the city council, expressing fears that the buildings could collapse and result in injuries or property damage.
Dadeville resident Patti Harris was among citizens that shared that sentiment.
“It’s safety. A child could walk by and something could fall on them or people could get inside that building when they shouldn't be able to get in. It's just not worth it to leave them there. Something needs to be done, and it needs to be done as soon as possible,” Harris said.
One of the buildings sits near Zazu's Verandah, a popular event space in the city that frequently entertains large crowds.
The venue’s owners, Rick and Mitzy Hidding, noted that they completely renovated the city’s old Oliver and Hicks building when they established their current businesses in 2019. As such, the Hiddings feel that other business owners should demonstrate the similar effort in regards to maintenance.
“It's unfortunate that these Dadeville pioneers have let these historic buildings decay and become not only eyesores, but safety hazards to people in the surrounding structures,” Mitzy Hidding said. “I want to make it clear that we are not singling out any of these property owners personally as they are good people. But, it's way past time for most of these structures to be brought up to code.”
According to the Hiddings, the couple brought the building, which had been constructed in 1914, up to code without any public donations or outside support.
One of the business owners, Stan Sullivan, attended the meeting and provided an explanation for his delayed response. According to Sullivan, he had inherited the building after his mother, Ruth Sullivan, died last year. The former office had served as his mother’s law office for nearly 60 years while she worked in Dadeville.
Due to medical and funeral costs following his mother’s death, Stan Sullivan said he had been unable to procure the funds necessary to repair the building.
“It's a matter of money. I mean, last year when my mother died, I think I spent an extra $50,000 on funeral costs, nursing home care and medical bills. It didn't allow me enough money to work on it last year,” he said.
Sullivan contested the claim that his building is unsafe and that he does maintain the building from time to time.
“I just don't see how my building is unsafe. Nobody can get in the building unless they break in. Other than possibly the back wall falling out of it on the left hand side, I don't see how it's an unsafe building,” he said.
Sullivan added that he has been in contact with the city regarding the structure as he tapped documents to the city’s inspector door earlier this week.
City officials felt the correspondence was overdue, however, given the timeframe and the council members voted to condemn the structures.
Moving forward, Golden explained that the city would declare the buildings a public nuisance and either compel business owners to repair them or that the city would possibly demolish them outright.