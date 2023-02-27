Genealogy can reveal all manners of details about a family lineage, and Diana Roman said her records can trace the ancestral roots of over 4 million people.
The Dadeville resident attributes the vast connections to her relation to the Hairstons, the largest slave-owning family in the United States. It’s a history Roman said she explored 15 years ago after watching the television show “Finding Your Roots.”
“Every time they would do a black celebrity, they kept saying we can get you back to the census of 1870, but anything prior to that, we can't, and I said, no, we have a ton of records. I know we have these records,” Roman said.
Roman initially became aware of her family’s link to American slavery after she read a book years prior about her ancestors’ ties to plantations in the U.S. South.
Roman, however, revisited her family’s history after she watched the television show, and traveled to the Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she said her family’s records remain stored.
She discovered at the library 15 ledgers pertaining to her family’s plantation business. Among them, Roman learned that her family had enslaved thousands of people over a 200-year period.
“They had 42 plantations and over 10,000 slaves,” she said. “They would list them by name, their age and their value. These ledgers just go on and on, and I was just floored when I saw them, because that's genealogy.”
According to Roman, the records documented entire enslaved families with parents and their children listed together. Upon finding them, Roman felt called to publish the records to help descendants of enslaved families connect with their ancestry.
“At the beginning, it was mostly just about getting the records published because the 10,000 names can provide current ancestry to 4 million people today,” she said.
She then met a woman named Sharon Leslie Morgan, who at the time had charted a website called OurBlackAncestry.com and the two decided to unite together to provide a permanent depository for the records.
“I have actually used the records to help people that are descended from the Hairstons find their people,” she said.
Roman, however, said given her family’s past that she also desires to promote healing for ancestors of enslaved Black people.
“We've gotten to a stage where we discovered that there’s a lot of trauma when they find their people in slavery, and it's very upsetting,” she said. “One of the epiphanies I had is about this historical harm, and how do we heal from it?”
As a result, Roman said she is writing a book to help people understand the legacy of American slavery, and the impact on generations of families centuries later.
“Empathy is about feeling their pain. Empathy is I'm gonna sit with you with your pain, I'm going to understand that. I'm gonna feel it with you,” she said. “Forgiveness is about then letting go of the harm and you finally end up with love.”
Roman said she anticipates her book to be published next year.