Diana Roman kneels at the cemetery plot of her ancestors.  

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Genealogy can reveal all manners of details about a family lineage, and Diana Roman said her records can trace the ancestral roots of over 4 million people. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

