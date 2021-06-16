The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an apparent drowning at DARE Park.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said deputies responded to DARE Park in reference to a possible drowning at approximately 3:23 p.m Tuesday.
“Upon arriving, the victim was located and pulled from the water where first responders administered CPR,” Abbett said. “The victim was transported to Lake Martin Community Hospital where he later died.”
Abbett identified the victim as Kentravious Moon, 22, of Dadeville.
Moon was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death. Abbett said the incident is still under investigation.