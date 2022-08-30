A Lake Martin Community Hospital employee administers the Pfizer vaccine on her colleague in Dadeville late last year. Chief among the ENI's goals include helping communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the last two months, Dadeville Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson has served as a community liaison for the university, and has charted a local committee for the initiative. During a city council meeting last week, Goodman-Johnson updated city leaders regarding the project’s status.
“For the ENI kick-off, I would like to host it here [at city hall]. Some people from the University of Alabama will come and introduce it to the community and our partners, and I hope some of you can be there,”Goodman-Johnson said.
Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman along with other council members approved the use of city hall for the meeting after which Goodman-Johnson announced the initiative’s first official meeting for Wednesday, September 14.
Goodman-Johnson will organize the meeting in conjunction with university representatives who will outline the program’s services.
According to the university, chief among the project’s goals include helping residents overcome long-term COVID-19 health complications, as well as addressing major healthcare gaps within Alabama’s rural and diverse communities.
Goodman-Johnson said in July that the pandemic disproportionately impacted Dadeville and the Lake Martin area due to the region lacking a robust healthcare infrastructure. The ENI is anticipated to help build lasting infrastructure that promotes healthy living among communities in the project and connect local neighborhoods with healthcare resources.
