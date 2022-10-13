2021 Dadeville Fall Festival
This Saturday, the festival will debut for its ninth year and will feature a variety of entertainment and fun activities. Here, attendees peruse arts and crafts vendors at last year's festival. 

Dadeville residents will celebrate a treasured tradition this weekend. 

