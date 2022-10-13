Dadeville residents will celebrate a treasured tradition this weekend.
The Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the organization's 9th annual Fall Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 15.
This year, attendees will convene in the courthouse square in downtown Dadeville where there is expected to be family activities, live music and a bird show throughout the day.
The festivities will kick-off at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. Musical entertainment will open festivities with Matt Campbell taking the stage at 9:30 a.m. followed by the River Dan Band an hour later.
Over the course of the festival, attendees can enjoy arts and crafts, a variety of food vendors, and a rideable mechanical bull that will be on the premises. For families, there will be a children activity zone.
At 11:30 a.m., the festival will take flight with a Auburn Raptors wild bird of prey show followed by another round of musical shows, including an encore from the River Dan Band at 12:30 p.m. and then a performance by Ryan Downing at 1:30 p.m.
